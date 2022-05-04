Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Leaked: Here’s What The Smartphone Could Offer

Nothing Phone (1) is yet to launch, but now it seems we have a good idea about the first smartphone from Nothing which should be out in a few months. Nothing Phone (1) was confirmed by Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing at an event a few weeks back, but he didn’t even show us the phone or talk about its features. The company did announce that the smartphone will be available through Flipkart in India.

We did get a Nothing launcher which became available to select smartphones a few days back. And now, finally, we know the possible Nothing Phone (1) specifications, which could also hint at its possible price in the market.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications Leaked

As per the leaked post from the tipster, Nothing Phone 1 is likely to be a mid-range device, and definitely not a flagship contender as many have been talking about. The leak says Nothing Phone 1 will carry a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The company could be using the reliable Snapdragon 778G chipset to power the smartphone, and offer it with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be expandable or not.

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes the tried-and-tested 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone should offer a 32-megapixel shooter.

The phone is expected to get a 4500mAh battery, but the tipster suggests Nothing Phone (1) will support wireless charging, which is interesting. Nothing Phone (1) will run on the NothingOS platform which will be based on the Android 12 operating system. The interface should give you the Nothing Launcher pack for customisations.

Going by these details, and if Nothing does indeed use them, expect the Nothing Phone (1) price in India to be around Rs 22,000 to Rs 28,000 in the market.

But more than specifications, we are eager to see the design and overall look of the smartphone, something that Carl seems to have highly talked about all this time.

