Nothing Phone (1) Surprise Sale on Flipkart; Buy The Nothing Phone (1) For Rs 28,999 Today: Here's How

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched as the first smartphone from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new company. The smartphone, launched in July, has been in high demand and in low supply in India. However, with the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is set to see massive discounts that buyers will be able to avail. Ahead of the Big Billion Days sale, Nothing has announced a one-day sale, where the company is selling the Nothing Phone (1) at a heavy discount. Here’s a look at all the deals that you can avail today on the Nothing Phone (1):

Nothing Phone (1) To Start AT A Price Of Rs 28,999

The Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 31,999 onwards for the base variant today. Normally, the smartphone is priced at Rs 33,999 onwards. However, select bank credit and debit card holders will get a Rs 3,000 cashback with the Nothing Phone (1). Further, the company is also selling its Nothing Phone (1) Power Charger at a reduced price of Rs 1,799 today. However, it is important to note that this window will be open only for 30 minutes, so you better act fast.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone (1) Back In Stock: Here’s How Much IT Costs, Specifications, Features And More

8+128GB : Rs 31,999 plus Bank cashback of Rs 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 28,999

: Rs 31,999 plus Bank cashback of Rs 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 28,999 8+256GB : Rs 34,999 plus Bank cashback of Rs 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 31,999

: Rs 34,999 plus Bank cashback of Rs 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 31,999 12+256GB: Rs 37,999 plus Bank cashback of Rs 3000 on select banks; effective price INR 34,999

Users can also get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 in exchange offers. Now, this is not a part of the Big Billion Days sale. Post this, Flipkart’s annual ‘The Big Billion Days’ will run from September 23 till September 30.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

There is a dual rear camera on the Nothing Phone (1) that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle shooter. Up front, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here