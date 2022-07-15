CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Tech » Nothing Phone 1 Video Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not
1-MIN READ

Nothing Phone 1 Video Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

By: Debashis Sarkar

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 20:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Nothing Phone (1) is catering to the mid-range segment under Rs 40,000 with a starting price of Rs 32,999.(Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

Nothing Phone (1) is catering to the mid-range segment under Rs 40,000 with a starting price of Rs 32,999.(Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

Watch this detailed review of the Nothing Phone (1) to understand whether or not you should spend your money on this smartphone.

After all the hype, the Nothing Phone (1) has finally arrived. Talking about the new Nothing Phone (1), this smartphone is catering to the mid-range segment under Rs 40,000 with a starting price of Rs 32,999. The smartphone is trying to differentiate from the crowded market with a unique LED-lighting transparent back panel along with a clean software experience.

The device comes in three RAM and storage options and in two colours– Black and White. Note that while the brand claims the Phone (1) to be transparent, the reality is that the device comes with a casing inside the glass rear panel that mimics the look of a transparent phone. Watch this detailed review of the Nothing Phone (1) to understand whether or not you should spend your money on this smartphone.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

Here's all the details of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone.

Also read: Nothing Phone (1) Launched in India At Rs 32,999: Full Specs, Launch Offers And All Details

The Nothing Phone (1) does not come with a charging brick or a clear case inside the box. Users have to pay Rs 2,499 for the 45W adapter and Rs 1,499 for the clear case from Nothing itself. (Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)
The Nothing Phone (1) does not come with a charging brick or a clear case inside the box. Users have to pay Rs 2,499 for the 45W adapter and Rs 1,499 for the clear case from Nothing itself. (Image Credit: News18/ Debashis Sarkar)

Nothing Phone (1) Launch Price and variants

Nothing Phone (1) will be available in India starting 7 PM on 21 July 2022 on Flipkart in Black and Whitet. Interested buyers can also pre-order the smartphone to get launch offers. Note that there’s no microSD card slot in the phone to expand the storage and you will not get any charging adapter or protection case inside the box.

Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 128GB price: Rs 32,999
Nothing Phone (1) 8GB RAM + 256GB price: Rs 35,999
Nothing Phone (1) 12GB RAM + 256GB price: Rs 38,999

