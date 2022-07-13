Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: Latest Mid-Range Smartphones Compared

Nothing, the new smartphone brand from former OnePlus executive Carl Pei finally launched its first smartphone last night. The Nothing Phone (1) was launched during an event as a premium mid-range offering, starting at a price of Rs 32,999 in India. The Nothing Phone (1), in terms of pricing, goes in direct competition with some of the best premium mid-rangers in the country. Let us take a look at how the Nothing Phone (1) compares with the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and the Poco F4 5G, three of the most recent mid-range offerings in the country.

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G vs iQoo Neo 6: Prices

The Nothing Phone (1) has been launched at a price of Rs 32,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 35,999 in the country, and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 38,999 in India. The Nothing Phone (1) will be available for sale in India starting July 21 and will be sold via Flipkart. If you pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone then you will get a Rs 1,000 discount. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. OnePlus also has a 12GB RAM model of the Nord 2T 5G that is priced at Rs 33,999.

The iQoo Neo 6 is priced at Rs Rs 29,999 onwards for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in India.

Finally, Poco F4 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 onwards for the base 6GB/128GB variant, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the top-spec 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in the country.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 45W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor. Up front, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for up to 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple rear camera setup that carries a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone has a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video recording.

iQoo Neo 6 Specifications

iQoo Neo 6 smartphone features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display that offers 1080×2400 pixels resolution with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and 360Hz touch sampling rate. iQoo is launching the Neo 6 with Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

On the imaging front, iQoo Neo 6 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 16-megapixel shooter.

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G has been launched with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery paired with 67W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapxel macro lens. Up front, the Poco F4 5G comes with a 20-megapixel selfie snapper.

