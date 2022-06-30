Nothing Phone 1 Will Come With A Mid-Range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Chip, Company Confirms

Carl Pei’s Nothing is all set to launch its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) in less than two weeks. Ahead of the launch, the company has been teasing the Nothing Phone 1’s design and features, and now the company has confirmed the Nothing Phone (1) will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset.

Nothing’s founder Carl Pei has told Input Mag that the Nothing Phone 1 will come with the lower-specced chip because it believes it offers a better mix of price, performance, heat output, and power consumption. Nothing also chose the Snapdragon 778 Plus because it supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus comes with a marginally higher CPU clock speed than the Snapdragon 778G before it.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 1 Makes Its Public Debut, Gets The Internet Excited Ahead Of Launch

Nothing’s Phone 1 is all set to launch on July 12. The smartphone will come with a semi-transparent design, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. The smartphone’s design has been teased on multiple occasions, and it will come with illuminating LED light strips on the back panel that will light up on notifications, charging, and more. Nothing is calling this the “GLYPH Interface.” The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 1 will not launch in the US.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 1 will come with a dual camera setup, a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus, which has been rumoured to be paired with 8GB of RAM.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Nothing is also going to offer this smartphone a pure Android 12 experience which is built over the Nothing UI launcher. The camera details are unknown for now, but going by these features, Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in the market. The company is locally assembling this device, which could help with a more competitive price point.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.