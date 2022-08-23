Nothing Phone (1) Won’t Be Getting The Android 13 Update This Year: All Details

Nothing Phone (1) will be getting the Android 13 update, but it won’t be happening this year. The company shared this update in a report by Android Authority on Monday. Nothing was expected to be proactive with software updates for its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1) but a recent comment by founder Carl Pei suggested otherwise.

Replying to a tweet asking about the Android 13 update for the Phone (1), Pei said, “a product is more than just its specs, features and version numbers.” This left many people confused about the company and its software rollout plans for its smartphone.

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022

But Nothing was quoted in this report, where it has confirmed that the Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1) will be launching in the first half of 2023. It talks about making sure the software is fine tuned with the hardware to give the best user experience. Nothing Phone (1) launched a few months back, so giving a 6-months timeline for the next software update is perplexing to say the least.

Nothing Phone (1) has launched in multiple countries, but is not available in the US.

The company has already raised the price of the device by Rs 1,000 in India, where it is now available for a starting price of Rs 33,999 for the base variant. The software experience on the Phone (1) has been a mixed bag, so it is possible that the company wants to fix all the issues before releasing the next Android version on its smartphone.

Android 13 officially made its way to the Pixel lineup so far, but others are still working at their end to push the latest Android version on their devices. Samsung is expected to be one of the first to abide its promise of fast Android upgrades, and others are likely to follow suit.

