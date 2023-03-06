Nothing Speaker Launch Expected With New Design Leak

Nothing is ready to enter another product segment in the coming weeks and the company will reveal some of the details 24 hours from this tweet, which ideally means Monday. The reveal comes a few days before we got our first look at the purported Nothing speaker with a design that will surely catch your eye.

The exclusive design render has been leaked courtesy of well-known tipster Kuba Wojciechowski. Nothing has made a habit of sharing cryptic tweets to announce its products. Sometimes it is a bird, and this time it has teased a beetle, which many people assumed could be the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds.

We did say that if you 'like' it, you will get a sneak peek… Check back in T-24 hours. https://t.co/f4tHPjtS4F — Nothing (@nothing) March 5, 2023

But having the speaker design leak means the whole focus changes for the audience. We are now waiting for Monday to see if the company actually gives us a clearer idea about the product, or at least tells us when it could launch. As for the design shared, you can see a boxy shape that has buttons for volume and power control and more.

Nothing will also have a logo on the frame, and you have a handle at the top, which means this is likely to be a portable speaker. You can also see the red-colour button along with the white buttons for other controls. The tweeters and subwoofers complete the package of the design shared by the tipster, which means Nothing could focus this on the premium segment with a price of Rs 10,000 or more.

Nothing has offered two audio products and one smartphone in the market so far, and many people have expected the brand to have a power bank for buyers up next. We are eager to see what the brand has to share in the days to come.

Read all the Latest Tech News here