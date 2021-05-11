Nothing To See Here: Now We Know That Nothing’s First Wireless Earbuds Will Be Called Ear 1

Nothing, the technology company founded by Carl Pei, continues to build the suspense ahead of their first tech product launch this summer. The latest tidbit of official information from the company is that their first product, which was oft speculated to be an audio product and specifically wireless earbuds, will be called Ear 1. And yes, these will be true wireless earbuds. This means we could be closer than ever before to the launch of the Nothing Ear 1, and all Nothing says now is that it is expected to be unveiled sometime in June. Carl Pei, in an official post, says that the early concepts of the Ear 1 were being worked on since last winter, and we had heard about this for the first time in March this year with the work-in-progress name Concept 1.

Nothing says that the design of the Ear 1 remains a secret, but it’ll be combining “notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.” Nothing, in the past few months, has repeatedly said that their aim is to make products that bring technology and humans together. At the time, it was said that the Concept 1 stands on three principles—Weightless, Effortless and Timeless. “Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come,” says Cal Pei, before adding, “Everything that is Ear 1 is there with purpose. Everything you see and everything you don’t see.”

But what’s with the Nothing Ear 1 name? “We don’t try to dress it up with a fancy name. Nor do we want to sit around debating said names. We let Ear 1 speak for itself,” says Pei. He does ask if we can guess what the sequel will be called. I’ll not be betting my house on it, but it’ll most likely be called the Nothing Ear 2? Nothing believes that the true wireless earbuds space is one where the design can stand out and deliver value to a user from the outset. The Nothing Ear 1 arrives sometime in June this year.

It was in January that Carl Pei, the Swedish entrepreneur, officially unveiled his new technology venture, called Nothing. The idea behind the London-based Nothing seems to be simple, and that is to refresh the technology space that really has become a rather run-of-the-mill exercise. And that includes gadgets as well as smartphones. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing,” Pei had said at the time, while adding that it had been a while since anything interesting happened in the world of technology and what was needed was a “fresh breeze of change”.

