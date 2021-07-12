Nothing Wireless Earbuds India Price Confirmed: Rs 5,999 With Active Noise Cancellation

Nothing has confirmed the price tag of the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds for India. It will be priced at Rs 5,999 and will be a Flipkart exclusive. The pricing will be in line with the £99 global price point, and the India availability will be in line with when the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds go on sale globally post the launch later this month. Nothing has an exclusive tie-up with shopping website Flipkart and will be available from the outset with No Cost EMI and fast delivery options. Further details about the wireless earbuds are expected to be announced around the launch later this month.

“India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing ear (1) to Indian users at the same time as our global launch,” says Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. It was late last month that Nothing had confirmed the India availability post the July end launch, with the Flipkart. “India is one of the fastest growing audio devices markets in the world and is expanding rapidly on the back of the work from home culture and customers seeking high performance devices to suit their evolving needs,” Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart, had said at the time. At this price point, the Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds will have tough competition, including the likes of the OnePlus Buds and the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, to name a few.

