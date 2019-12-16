Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Now, a 'Smart' Litter Box Uses IoT to Address Health Concerns of Pets

Novansat's smart litter box, which is set to launch at CES 2020, will provide cat parents with regular updates of their pets' health.

AFP Relaxnews

December 16, 2019, 4:40 PM IST
Now, a 'Smart' Litter Box Uses IoT to Address Health Concerns of Pets
Novansat's smart litter box, which is set to launch at CES 2020, will provide cat parents with regular updates of their pets' health.

French start-up Novansat is preparing to launch the first-ever smart litter box. Christened Caremitou, the device conducts regular urine tests to provide cat owners with daily updates on the health of their pets. Caremitou will be presented at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which will be held in the US city of Las Vegas, from January 7 to 10, 2020, before going on the market later in the year.

Caremitou is designed to automatically perform daily tests on a cat's urine in order to detect possible chronic diseases (diabetes, kidney failure, etc.) or emergencies. The application also reports on the number of times a cat uses the box and on changes to its weight. All of this information is presented in a form that can easily be shared with a veterinarian. Caremitou, which is a patented medical product, is positioned as a digital health house for cats.

It collects urine via a sampling valve that includes a selective sorting system to facilitate error-free analysis. The data is then transmitted to a mobile application via a simple Bluetooth connection. In the event of abnormal test results, a notification is automatically sent to the cat's owner, who can then choose to forward the test results to a veterinarian. The product has already received a CES Innovation Award, and will be presented at the next CES in Las Vegas before it is launched in France and later in Europe in the course of 2020. CES will run from January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas.

