English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Now, Ask Alexa to Show What You Want to View on DishTV

Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

IANS

Updated:August 9, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Now, Ask Alexa to Show What You Want to View on DishTV
Now, Ask Alexa to Show What You Want to View on DishTV (photo for representation, image: AFPrelaxnews)
Loading...
Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on Wednesday said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands. Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.

The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added. "DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations," said Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited.

"We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording," Dua added.

The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...