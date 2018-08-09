Now, Ask Alexa to Show What You Want to View on DishTV

Domestic direct-to-home (DTH) television operator DishTV on Wednesday said it launched its skill for Amazon Alexa which would allow users to find and recommend programmes, movies, sports and music using voice commands. Once enabled, the skill would allow users to interact with DishTV through voice commands on all Alexa-enabled devices such as Amazon Echo, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and Echo Dot, the company said in a statement.The skill can also be accessed with the Alexa app available on iOS and Android, the company added. "DishTV becomes the first DTH company in India to power voice-assisted content discovery and recommendations," said Anil Dua, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dish TV India Limited."We will be adding more features to the skill such as personalising search, filtering recommendations, recharging DTH account, subscribing to new channels and scheduling a recording," Dua added.The integration of DishTV and Alexa would also help users to check and manage their current balance, switch-off date, monthly recharge amount, pay-later service and raise a call-me request, just by asking Alexa.