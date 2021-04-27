Now Earphones Have Preloaded Apps: Deezer And Mobee-K Have This Specially For Samsung Galaxy Users

This could be, depending on how you see it, rather interesting or just another way of adding more pre-loaded app clutter and bloatware to our smartphones. It turns out that music streaming service Deezer has tied up with earphone maker Mobee-K for a unique pre-loaded app experience that is specifically designed for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Talk about knowing exactly what they want to achieve from this. Basically, when you buy the new USB-C Smart Earphones from Mobee-K and use them with your Samsung Galaxy phone, you’ll find the Deezer app preloaded on the earphones allowing you to start streaming right away. This truly has to be the first time I have heard of earphones carrying app bloatware. That’s not it. You’ll be able to “unlock” exclusives such as a Deezer theme for your Samsung Galaxy phone, which will include wallpapers, shortcuts and exclusive playlists.

While there is no confirmation from Deezer, at least in the details seen by News18, on exactly which Samsung Galaxy phones get access to this new method of spreading app downloads, but it is expected that it’ll be compatible with the newer Samsung Galaxy S21 series as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, the Galaxy Z Flip series and pretty much every Android phone in the line-up that delivers audio via earphones using the USB-C port. Yet, as earphones, the Smart Earphones by Mobee-K will work with any device that supports USB-C for audio delivery, including other smartphones. Deezer also says that the app now has a feature called Country Selector, which lets users choose between 180 countries to access local and original content from those regions. Deezer hosts more than 70 million HiFi quality audio tracks and is offering an added free 3 months subscription for Deezer Premium or Deezer HiFi subscription packages.

