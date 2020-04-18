TECH

Jio Users Can Now Recharge Others' Accounts; Incoming Call Validity Also Extended

File photo of Reliance Jio.

Jio customers will also be able to recharge their phones for their friends, family members, and acquaintances while simultaneously earning a commission.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown because of Coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Jio has unveiled a unique “Jio Associate” program enabling its customers to recharge on Jio mobile numbers of friends and others quite easily while simultaneously earning a commission.

The company has also extended its incoming call services for subscribers to let them stay connected with their near and dear ones during the lockdown period. Customers will be able to recharge their phones using text messages if they have accounts with either Axis or HDFC Bank. According to the company, the aim is to benefit everyone who is unable to recharge their mobile phones during these challenging times.

The telecom firm is keeping its MyJio app and Jio.com website functional 24x7 as it enables every Jio user to stay connected. For customers who recharge their phones using third-party services, wallets and digital partners such as PhonePe, PayTM, G-pay, AmazonPay, Mobikwik, Freecharge and others will be active.

Under the “Jio Associate” program, Jio customers will be able to recharge their phones for their friends, family members, and acquaintances while simultaneously earning a commission.

This is done to incentivize users to help recharge others, who are not well-versed with the digital means of recharge and cannot go to a physical outlet during these times.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

