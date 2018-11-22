English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Make Skype Calls With Amazon Alexa in India
Alexa app users can integrate and activate the new feature from the Settings menu in the Communications option where they can select the link to add a Skype account.
Now Make Skype Calls With Amazon Alexa in India (photo for representation)
Loading...
Microsoft's video and voice-calling platform Skype is now available on Amazon Alexa devices in select countries, including India. With this integration, users can both make and receive hands-free Skype calls on their Echo devices. "In addition to Skype audio and video calling, we're providing the ability for Alexa users to call most landlines and mobile numbers internationally using Skype to phone," The Skype Team wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.
Alexa app users can integrate and activate the new feature from the Settings menu in the Communications option where they can select the link to add a Skype account. "To celebrate the availability of Skype calling with Alexa, Skype is offering 200 free minutes of Skype to phone calling to 34 countries -- including the US, Canada, China and India amongst others (terms apply)," the post added.
Skype calling on Alexa has first reached the US, Britain, Ireland, Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand, with support for other countries rolling out soon. On Monday, Amazon released "Alexa Skill Blueprints," allowing users to create personalised skills and responses in India. With this feature, unlimited personalised skills can be created and shared for use as a link with family and friends via email, text, WhatsApp or social media including Facebook and Twitter.
Alexa app users can integrate and activate the new feature from the Settings menu in the Communications option where they can select the link to add a Skype account. "To celebrate the availability of Skype calling with Alexa, Skype is offering 200 free minutes of Skype to phone calling to 34 countries -- including the US, Canada, China and India amongst others (terms apply)," the post added.
Skype calling on Alexa has first reached the US, Britain, Ireland, Canada, India, Australia and New Zealand, with support for other countries rolling out soon. On Monday, Amazon released "Alexa Skill Blueprints," allowing users to create personalised skills and responses in India. With this feature, unlimited personalised skills can be created and shared for use as a link with family and friends via email, text, WhatsApp or social media including Facebook and Twitter.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Asks Amitabh Bachchan the Secret to Happy Marriage and He Said ‘Sorry’
- God is Neither Man Nor Woman but Is Gender Neutral, Says Archbishop of Canterbury
- Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta’s Badhaai Ho Earns Over Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
- Don't be Shy! This AI Technology Can Help You Dress up for Work
- Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 Launched in India for Rs 7.44 Lakh, Gets 1.5L Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...