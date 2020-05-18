Now, Order Smartphones, Clothes, Routers and More From e-Commerce Sites in Red Zones

With Lockdown 4.0 relaxing e-commerce rules in most zones to open up industries, the onus came upon state governments to decide their own deliveries. As a result, people living in the green, orange and red zones will now be able to order laptops, smartphones, headphones, routers, clothes and any other apparel that was so far classified as non-essential, from e-commerce majors such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and other stores. The move opens up the wider e-commerce categories for the first time in over 50 days, since the nationwide lockdown shut numerous categories of products from being traded.

E-commerce majors such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal are now seen to be taking orders for numerous cities including the major metros, which were so far classified to get only essential items. To check whether your area is eligible for servicing now, all that you would need to do is to enter your area pin code, and a prompt will let you know if you can order any item you please, or are still confined to receiving only essentials. The latter is a restriction that will be applicable only in containment zones, i.e. sub-regions in major cities that still have the highest concentration of Covid-19 cases.

However, each e-commerce site has confirmed that while non-essential items have opened up, the duration that each item might take to get delivered to your place is most likely going to be considerably longer than what the previous normal was. This is a result of the staggered reopening, since movement of goods all across the country is still believed to be partly restricted. As a result, one-day deliveries is most likely not going to be available for the immediate future. However, as most parties look to bring operations back to normal while abetting the Covid-19 threat, it remains to be seen how the delivery process pans out across India.