English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Paytm is Testing Its 'Face Login' Feature For Android Users
The new feature will enable users to log in to their app by simply looking at their phone.
Now Paytm is Testing Its 'Face Login' Feature For Android Users (Getty Images)
Loading...
To further secure its platform, digital payments company Paytm on Monday said it is testing a new "Face Login" feature on its Android beta app. According to One97 Communications, that owns the brand Paytm, the new feature will enable users to log in to their app by simply looking at their phone. This will be an important security update for Paytm users that is designed to prevent phishing attacks by providing an additional security layer of biometric security, the company said in a statement.
"Our team is currently working on enhancing our proprietary algorithms to make it more intuitive for users. This will make accessing Paytm account even simpler and faster, prevent phishing attacks and offer instant access on the go," said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President-Paytm. The company has tested this feature extensively with over 10,000 distinct faces and witnessed nearly 100 per cent accuracy. To achieve this, the app maps over 200 distinct parameters on the human face for high accuracy.
"Our team is currently working on enhancing our proprietary algorithms to make it more intuitive for users. This will make accessing Paytm account even simpler and faster, prevent phishing attacks and offer instant access on the go," said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President-Paytm. The company has tested this feature extensively with over 10,000 distinct faces and witnessed nearly 100 per cent accuracy. To achieve this, the app maps over 200 distinct parameters on the human face for high accuracy.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Shy Sanya Malhotra Became Pataakha’s Firebrand Chutki
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- ‘The Night When All My Dreams Have Come True’ – Luka Modric on Winning FIFA World Player of the Year
- NASA's MAVEN Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With Selfie
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...