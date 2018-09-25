English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Now Paytm is Testing Its 'Face Login' Feature For Android Users

The new feature will enable users to log in to their app by simply looking at their phone.

IANS

Updated:September 25, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Now Paytm is Testing Its 'Face Login' Feature For Android Users (Getty Images)
To further secure its platform, digital payments company Paytm on Monday said it is testing a new "Face Login" feature on its Android beta app. According to One97 Communications, that owns the brand Paytm, the new feature will enable users to log in to their app by simply looking at their phone. This will be an important security update for Paytm users that is designed to prevent phishing attacks by providing an additional security layer of biometric security, the company said in a statement.

"Our team is currently working on enhancing our proprietary algorithms to make it more intuitive for users. This will make accessing Paytm account even simpler and faster, prevent phishing attacks and offer instant access on the go," said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President-Paytm. The company has tested this feature extensively with over 10,000 distinct faces and witnessed nearly 100 per cent accuracy. To achieve this, the app maps over 200 distinct parameters on the human face for high accuracy.
