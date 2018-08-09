English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Now play AR Games With Friends on Facebook Messenger
The social networking giant started rolling out the feature on Wednesday with two games -- "Don't Smile" which challenges who can hold a serious face the longest and "Asteroids Attack" that requires participants to navigate a spaceship.
Now play AR Games With Friends on Facebook Messenger (photo for representation)
To make chatting with friends on its Messenger app more fun, Facebook has introduced a couple of Augmented Reality (AR) games that could accommodate up to six players at a time. The social networking giant started rolling out the feature on Wednesday with two games -- "Don't Smile" which challenges who can hold a serious face the longest and "Asteroids Attack" that requires participants to navigate a spaceship.
"We're planning to roll out more games in the coming weeks and months -- including passing a beach ball back and forth with 'Beach Bump' and a matching cat game with 'Kitten Kraze'," Nora Micheva, Product Manager at Facebook Messenger wrote in a blog post. Users will need to have the latest version of Messenger to try out these games.
How does it work?
To get started, open an existing conversation or find the person or group of people you would like to chat with and tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen. Then simply tap the star button and select one of the AR games. The person or group you are video chatting with will get a notification indicating it is time to get your game on, Micheva added.
