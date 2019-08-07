Now, Press Pause on Push Notifications with Twitter's New 'Snooze' Feature

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new feature that would allow users to mute push notifications for a certain amount of time. This discovery was first made by Jane Manchun Wong who regularly discovers unreleased features on popular social media applications.

Wong reportedly found it by looking at the code underneath the social network's Android app. She found a built-in bell-shaped snooze button at the top right corner of the notifications tab, tapping it brings up the Snooze Notifications panel that lets you mute push notifications for up to 12 hours, the Engadget reported on Wednesday.

The feature being tested by Twitter is labelled as "Snooze" and lets you silence notifications for either one, three or 12 hours. Once the Snooze feature is turned on, notifications would continue to accumulate in the "Notifications" tab of the Twitter app, thus allowing users to catch up anytime.

