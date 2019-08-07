Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Now, Press Pause on Push Notifications with Twitter's New 'Snooze' Feature

The feature being tested by Twitter is labelled "Snooze" and lets the user silence notifications for either one, three or 12 hours.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Now, Press Pause on Push Notifications with Twitter's New 'Snooze' Feature
Representative Image.
Loading...

Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing a new feature that would allow users to mute push notifications for a certain amount of time. This discovery was first made by Jane Manchun Wong who regularly discovers unreleased features on popular social media applications.

Wong reportedly found it by looking at the code underneath the social network's Android app. She found a built-in bell-shaped snooze button at the top right corner of the notifications tab, tapping it brings up the Snooze Notifications panel that lets you mute push notifications for up to 12 hours, the Engadget reported on Wednesday.

The feature being tested by Twitter is labelled as "Snooze" and lets you silence notifications for either one, three or 12 hours. Once the Snooze feature is turned on, notifications would continue to accumulate in the "Notifications" tab of the Twitter app, thus allowing users to catch up anytime.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram