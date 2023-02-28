Now Reddit Users Can Search For Comments Within Posts: How It Works

Reddit has announced that users can now search comments within a post on desktop, iOS and Android.

Last year, the company added the ability to search comments across the platform with the addition of a “comments" tab in the search bar, but users were not able to search comments within a post.

Reddit is now implementing this new change in response to user feedback.

With this update, users will not need to “cmd-f" on the post page anymore, as they can now search comment threads without expanding them.

In addition, users will be able to access the parts of the conversation they are looking for and jump to where they want without long-scrolling sessions, said the company.

Moreover, the online discussion forum said that it has made several improvements to its search functionality over the past few months.

In October last year, Reddit introduced the text search within images, meaning users can search for their favourite memes that have text in them.

Further, the company improved the subreddit search algorithm to deliver a larger number of relevant subreddits for most searches.

It has also made improvements to autocomplete to make it easier to search for communities without having to type in the exact right name in the exact right order to find relevant results.

The company has also made it easier to browse through video search results.

When users tap into a video search result, they can now easily swipe up and down to go between video results on Reddit’s mobile apps, the company mentioned.

