Now Watch All 380 LaLiga Santander Matches Live On Facebook For Free

LaLiga and Facebook today announced that the platform will become the official home for all LaLiga Santander matches in the Indian subcontinent. The three-season deal commences with the 2018/19 campaign kicking off on Aug. 17. All 380 first division matches of Spain’s top-flight football league will be available for free to people on Facebook in eight countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.This comes as a new move in sports broadcasting, bringing LaLiga and its clubs closer to the fans in the Indian sub-continent. The Facebook community in the eight countries will be able to watch LaLiga Santander coverage on a live and on-demand basis via multiple devices. Every match will be available on the official LaLiga Facebook Page as well as individual club Pages.For the major matches, viewers in the region will also be able to view an interactive studio coverage hosted by one of the subcontinent’s faces of football, Joe Morrison.An analysis will be provided by a pool of experts including former Real Madrid defender and four-time LaLiga champion Michel Salgado, as well as former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Luis Garcia. In addition to the live matches, shoulder programming, including a full range of weekly preview shows and highlights, will be offered.LaLiga President Javier Tebas hailed the agreement: “LaLiga sets the standard for football in the world and we are delighted that more people than ever before will have the opportunity to watch our matches live and for free through Facebook in the region.”