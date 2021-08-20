Now You Can Send Twitter DMs To Multiple People At Once And It Won't Create A Group

Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced some updates as to how users send direct messages to multiple accounts at once. Twitter is now including the option to send the same message to multiple accounts at once. Previously, Twitter used to make a group if a user selected multiple accounts before sending a direct message. With the new update, users will be able to choose to send the message to each account separately, rather than in a group. Twitter announced the new feature via the @TwitterSupport handle.

The micro-blogging platform, with the new feature, allows a message to be sent to up to 20 separate conversations at once. “No more (awkward) accidental group chats when you DM a Tweet to multiple people. Now you can share the same Tweet in up to 20 different DM convos, separately," the company said in its announcement. Apart from this new feature, Twitter is also adding other features and enhancements to Direct Messages. For example, users will now see a button to scroll to the last sent message on any convesatino. Uers will also find an option to react to a message with a long-press, and it is now easier to find a conversation according to the date.

Some DM improvements are coming your way over the next few weeks.We’ve got easier Tweet sharing, better navigation when in a convo, and more… (1/5) — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 19, 2021

Twitter says that the new DMs features are now being rolled out for iOS users initially, and will soon arrive for Android users as well.

