Nubia Play 5G With Snapdragon 765, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched

Nubia, ZTE’s smartphone brand, has been active in the gaming smartphone segment. While it did announce the new Red Magic 5G last month, the company has launched a mid-range gaming device.

Meet the Nubia Play 5G. A somewhat light version of the Red Magic 5G featuring a simple design with no pop-up cameras, no notches, no punch holes. Notably it comes with a similar 6.65-inch AMOLED display offering 2340x1080 pixels resolution along with 144Hz refresh rate. It doesn’t match up to the 300Hz touch response rate of the Red Magic, but having 240Hz is not bad by any means. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and some slim bezels on the top and bottom.

The handset is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset, hence it also offers 5G capabilities. It will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is good enough for power-hungry games these days. It also offers a large 5,100mAh battery which is crucial for a gaming phone these days. There are also two capacitive shoulder buttons on the right side of the phone for a better gaming experience.

In the camera department, a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2-megapixel modules for macro shots and depth data capture. The front-facing camera features a 12-megapixel sensor.

Other important features include 30W fast charge support, and the handset comes with Android 10 with NubiaUI8.0 on top. The handset is currently only announced for China, and will be available in black, blue and white colour options. As for pricing, the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will sell for CNY 2,400 (Rs 26,000 approx), while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will sell at CNY 2,700 (Rs 29,400 approx). The top 8GB RAM + 256GB variant will cost CNY 3,000 (Rs 32,700 approx).

