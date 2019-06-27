Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone Going on Sale Today, Everything You Need to Know

The gaming smartphone from Nubia, the Red Magic 3, will be going to sale starting today at 12PM on e-commerce portal Flipkart. As of now, the company is only offering the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 35,999. This makes it more affordable than the Black Shark 2. The new Red Magic 3 will be available with a No Cost EMI starting at Rs 5,500 month along with complete mobile protection Rs 499. The gaming handset is also being offered with up to 90 percent buyback guarantee for 90 days under the "Love it or Return in Challenge”

The Nubia Red Magic 3 was announced for the Indian market last week. It features the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a giant 5000mAh battery inside with 27W PD fast charging which is said to offer an hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

At the front, there is a 6.65-inch FHD (2340x1080p) Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also supports DC dimming as well which will help in reducing strain with long hours of gameplay. In the camera department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 feature a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel single sensor at the back and can shoot 8K video and world’s first 1920 fps Super Slo-mo recording. The front camera features a 16-megapixel shooter. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Black Shark 2 as well as DTS 7.1 channel, and stereo box 3D surround sound speakers. The phone runs on Red Magic OS 2.0 based on Android Pie. The most unique feature of the handset is that it features an inbuilt cooling fan which automatically fires up when you enter the gaming mode, to keep the handset cool.