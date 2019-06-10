Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on June 17; Expected Price, Features and More

After the Black Shark 2, we have yet another gaming smartphone making its way to India. ZTE’s sub-brand, Nubia, will be launching the all-new Red Magic 3 this month and the company has confirmed that it has officially tied up with Flipkart for an e-Commerce partnership.

“Red Magic 3 is targeted towards the fast increasing ardent gaming community in India. It offers impressive specifications that make gaming, photography, and multitasking seamless, leaving all competition behind. It's razor smooth processor promises higher frame rates and faster loading times, thus enhancing the end user experience.”

The company’s first gaming handset, the Red Magic, had launched pretty late in India with an aging Snapdragon 835 processor. However, the new Red Magic 3, seems to be a timely launch, especially since Black Shark just entered the Indian market.

The new Red Magic 3 sounds like an impressive smartphone on paper and has already launched in global markets. It features the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage. The is a giant 5000mAh battery inside with 27W PD fast charging which is said to offer an hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

At the front, there is a 6.65-inch FHD (2340x1080p) Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Users can choose between 60Hz and 90Hz or let the phone decide it automatically. It also supports DC dimming as well which will help in reducing strain with long hours of gameplay. In the camera department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 feature a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel single sensor at the back and can shoot 8K video and world’s first 1920 fps Super Slo-mo recording. The front camera features a 16-megapixel shooter. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack unlike the Black Shark 2 as well as DTS 7.1 channel, and stereo box 3D surround sound speakers. The phone runs on Red Magic OS 2.0 based on Android Pie.

The Red Magic 3 is quite a unique smartphone as it features the industry’s first cooling fan inside. It doesn’t have any physical bearings and is made out of a nanomaterial. It is said to run at up to 14,000 RPM while consuming very little power. There is also a liquid cooled copper tube to keep a check on the thermals.

The handset also features special gaming dock pins on its left edge. Just like the Asus ROG Phone, this allows for the addition of accessories to the phone like the unique Red Magic e-Sports box which includes a 3.5mm headphone port, Type-C port for charging, and an ethernet port for wired internet access.

As for the price, the Red Magic 3 was announced in China at 2899 Yuan (Rs 29,500 approx) for the 6GB+64GB model going all the way to a 12GB+256GB model retails for 4299 Yuan(Rs 44,000 approx). We are expecting that the company is going to launch the handset starting at Rs 32,000.