Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone Launching Today in India, Everything you Need to Know

Shortly after Xiaomi backed smartphone maker Black Shark entered the Indian market, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia also pulled up its socks. The company will be launching the Red Magic 3 today in India, adding a new gaming smartphone option for consumers. The handset is one of the most unique ones out there as it comes with an inbuilt fan to cool the innards. The launch event is scheduled for 6.30PM IST in New Delhi.

The Red Magic 3 has already launched in global markets. It features the flagship Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a giant 5000mAh battery inside with 27W PD fast charging which is said to offer an hour of gameplay in just 10 minutes of charging.

At the front, there is a 6.65-inch FHD (2340x1080p) Super AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Users can choose between 60Hz and 90Hz or let the phone decide it automatically. It also supports DC dimming as well which will help in reducing strain with long hours of gameplay. In the camera department, the Nubia Red Magic 3 feature a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel single sensor at the back and can shoot 8K video and world’s first 1920 fps Super Slo-mo recording. The front camera features a 16-megapixel shooter. You do get a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike the Black Shark 2 as well as DTS 7.1 channel, and stereo box 3D surround sound speakers. The phone runs on Red Magic OS 2.0 based on Android Pie.

From what we have heard, the starting price of the handset will be Rs 35,999 which is quite competitive considering the Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 while the most affordable handset with a Snapdragon 855 is the OnePlus 7 priced at Rs 32,999.