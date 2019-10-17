Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More
The Nubia Red Magic 3S will go on sale on Flipkart from October 21, which is when the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale goes live.
Nubia Red Magic 3S (Image: NDTV Gadgets)
The Nubia Red Magic 3S gaming smartphone has been officially launched for the Indian market via Flipkart, following its global launch. Being touted as the world's slimmest and most lightweight gaming smartphone, the handset is a bumped up to version of the Nubia Red Magic 3 which launched in India earlier this year. Highlight features include a dual cooling system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor which delivers 15 percent faster graphics to gamers compared to the regular Snapdragon 855.
The smartphone also includes a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor. The smartphone is slated to go on sale in Flipkart from next week. It will see its price in India starting at Rs 35,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone will be available in a Mecha Silver colour variant, a shade that was already revealed by the website earlier in the week. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 47,999 and will be available in a red and blue combo colour variant. Notably, the date of sale for the Nubia Magic 3S is October 21, via Flipkart, which incidentally is also the day the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs and a Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at a slashed rate of Rs 494.
As for the specifications, the phone features a 6.65-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. The display offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Furthermore, the phone supports 8K video recordings and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 27W fast charging technology. The phone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, apart from support for 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has also said that the phone has stereo speakers, DTS:X audio support, 3D sound tech as well as a game boost button and distinctive RGB lighting.
