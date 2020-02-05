Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nubia Red Magic 5G to Feature 80W Fast Charging, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display

Nubia's next gaming smartphone sounds like a beast in the making.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia’s upcoming phone the Red Magic 5G will come with a 144Hz display refresh rate and will also support 80W fast-charging. It is also being said that the gaming smartphone will support dual-mode 5G and may also come with an “air-cooled fast charging solution.”

The features of the device were revealed by the president of the brand Ni Fei on Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The Nubia Red Magic 5G will have superfast charging and a large capacity battery, he wrote. Ni Fei also asserted that the development team has come up with a built-in fan to create an “air-cooled fast charging solution.” This fan will be used to cool the battery down as the same gets heated up quickly during fast charge. The company has implemented cooling fans in its previous phones including the Red Magic 3 and Red Magic 3S.

Further, he also revealed that the phone could have up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. This means that this phone would be among one of the first phones to come with 16GB RAM, although there is going to be 12GB RAM variant of the device as well. In terms of camera, the device is likely to have a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor as it primary snapper. Two more sensors are likely to be present in the device but the details about the same are not known as yet. We are also assuming that the handset will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 SoC.

