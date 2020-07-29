Nubia Red Magic 5S Gaming Smartphone Debuts in China With Triple Cameras & Snapdragon 865 SoC

Nubia has unveiled its latest gaming smartphone under its Red Magic series. The handset called the Nubia Red Magic 5S has been launched in China and it arrives a little more than a month after the company unveiled the Red Magic 5G and the Red Magic 5G Lite smartphones. Key features of the phone include triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery and a tota of three storage variants. International launch plans, however, are currently unknown.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Specifications

As far as specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 5S are concerned, the phone comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ 1,080 X 2,340 pixel resolution along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch response rate. One of the most interesting features of the Nubia Red Magic 5S has to be the company's proprietary ICE 4.0 cooling system that packs both thermal and air cooling tech to reduce heat generation. Furthermore, the cooling system is also backed by a centrifugal fan with a speed of up to 15,000 rpm. Under the hood, the Red Magic 5s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC that has a maximum clock speed of 2.84Ghz. The chipset is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Nubia Red Magic 5S also comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

The camera department of the Nubia Red Magic 5S boasts a 64-megapixel Sony IMC686 main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, the other two being an 8-megapixel secondary lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens respectively. For selfies, the phone gets an 8-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, the Nubia Red Magic 5S comes with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also packs an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Price and Availability

The base 8GB+128GB variant of the Nubia Red Magic 5s is priced at CNY 3,799 (~ Rs 40,600) whereas the 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 4,399 (~ Rs 47,000). However, the top-of-the-line 16GB+256GB storage variant has a price tag of CNY 4,999 (~ Rs 53,400). The Nubia Red Magic 5S also gets a dedicated accessory called the Ice Dock cooling that is priced at CNY 179 (~ Rs 1,900). The phone is sold in Silver and Neon colour options and will be up for sale in China from August 1.