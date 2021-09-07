Nubia, the Chinese smartphone brand owned by ZTE has announced its latest gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro that comes with a 165Hz refresh rate display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM, a “multi-dimensional cooling system," and more. The Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro comes with a 5,050mAh battery with support for up to 66W fast charging. The smartphone has been announced globally and will go on sale starting September 27 on the official Nubia website in select regions. The smartphone has been priced at $599 (roughly Rs 43,900) for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and $699 (roughly Rs 51,200) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. There is also a “Ghost" variant that comes with a transparent back panel priced at $729 (roughly Rs 53,400). The smartphone will first go on sale in China starting September 9 via a flash sale, with normal sales in the country beginning September 25.

In terms of specifications, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro is packs as much as the makers could have possibly squeezed in. The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 700 nits of peak brightness, and more. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The gaming smartphone packs a 5,050mAh battery with up to 66W fast charging. The smartphone also gets a mappable touchpad area on its back panel that is dubbed the “M Key" and gives users more control, allowing them to customise either one or two actions by sliding across the touchpad to activate.

There is another feature on the back panel on the Red Magic 6S Pro is an RGB-illuminated cooling fan. The Nubia Red magic 6S Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro comes with dual mode 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ Glonass, NFC, HDMI, a USB type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here