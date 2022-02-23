Nubia Red Magic 7 Gaming Smartphone With 165Hz Display Launched: All Details

Nubia Red Magic smartphone has been launched for global markets. The company first introduced the device in China last week. The latest Nubia gaming smartphone uses the new Snapdragon flagship chipset, comes with up to 18GB RAM, offers a 165Hz high refresh rate display, and supports fast charging.

The company has also added a cooling system to ensure gamers can enjoy playing for long hours without any heat strain. It runs on the Android 12 operating system, which is the minimum a new phone should get in 2022.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Price And Availability

Nubia Red Magic 7 smartphone prices start from $629 (Rs 46,900 approx) for the 12GB + 128GB base model. The 16GB + 256GB variant costs you $729 (Rs 54,300 approx) and the highest variant with 18GB RAM + 256GB storage gets a price tag of $799 (Rs 59,600 approx). The Red Magic 7 smartphone goes on sale in multiple countries from March 10 onwards.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Specifications

So, what all changes has Nubia made on its new gaming smartphone? The device gets a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and support for 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate. It uses the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 18GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Cameras were never the focus of the Red Magic series, which Nubia is keeping them unchanged from the previous version. You get a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

But since gaming is the main agenda of the Red Magic series, the cooling system has been improved to increase the air volume by 35 percent, which results in faster heat dissipation. The phone features dual shoulder triggers for you to enjoy the popular games.

However, for a gaming phone, you would expect a bigger battery than the 4500mAh unit Nubia has added this year.

And unlike the Chinese variant which supports 120W fast charging, the global model has been kept to 65W charging speed. Nubia is offering its Nubia UI built over Android 12 operating system.

