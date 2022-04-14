Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Smartphone Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro smartphone for gamers now comes to global markets. The device made its debut in China first, and now more countries will be able to get their hands on the new gaming smartphone. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is part of the Red Magic 7 series, which is the successor to last year’s Red Magic 6 series.

The latest smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has a high refresh display which is a must-have for mobile gamers.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Price

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro smartphone comes in two variants, with a starting price tag of $799 (Rs 60,900 approx) which gets you the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. You can purchase the 16GB + 512GB model for $899 (Rs 68,500 approx).

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, and a 500Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming performance. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For imaging needs, you get a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone only has a 16-megapixel shooter.

Red Magic 7 Pro runs on the Android 12-based Red Magic UI with new features. The device comes equipped with an ICE 8.0 cooling system and an RGB fan to give you adequate thermal management, which also helps with efficient battery life.

Speaking of which, the phone has a 5000mAh battery, but instead of supporting 165W fast charging, the global variant only comes with 65W fast charging support, which is not too bad either.

