Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Series Gaming Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset Launched: Price, Features

Nubia continues to focus on the gaming segment with its new RedMagic 8 Pro series that has a Pro and a Pro+ variant this time around. These devices offer charging speeds up to 165W, come powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and get up to 1TB storage innards. The company seems to have worked on the design of the phones which gives them a fresh appeal.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Series Prices

RedMagic 8 Pro series has two models which include the RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro+ come with starting prices of CNY 3,999 (Rs 48,000 approx) and CNY 5,199 (Rs 62,000 approx), respectively. You have these phones available in 8GB, 12GB and up to 16GB RAM, while the storage variants go up to 1TB that is offered in the special transparent edition.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro Series Features

RedMagic 8 Pros feature a 6.8-inch OLED 120Hz display, with a 960Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. Being a gaming phone means you have a 10-layer cooling system made of different materials. Nubia has also developed its own GPU optimiser for improved frame rate performance.

The series is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, making it the first gaming phone in the market to get the new SoC from Qualcomm. Nubia is giving you the Android 13-based RedMagic OS out of the box, but the cameras don’t see a lot of changes from its predecessor. Having said that, the battery and the charging tech of the 8 Pro+ are different, as you get a 5000mAh battery unit but with 165W charging support.

While the 8 Pro gets a bigger 6,000mAh battery that charges at 80W speed. What’s also good to see is that Nubia is retaining the headphone jack on both phones and offers a triple-mic setup which is ideal for gamers.

