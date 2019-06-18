EXCLUSIVE | Nubia Will Launch 5G-Enabled Red Magic Gaming Smartphone in India in 2020
Pan Forrest, vice president of Nubia India's e-commerce division told News18 that the advent of 5G along with new hardware will open up a significantly higher number of avenues for gaming to flourish.
Pan Forrest, vice president of Nubia India's e-commerce division told News18 that the advent of 5G along with new hardware will open up a significantly higher number of avenues for gaming to flourish.
Nubia is seemingly gearing up to enter the early 5G headwinds. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its latest smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in New Delhi, company executives stated that Nubia has a headstart in terms of 5G hardware, and its 5G-enabled smartphone is already equipped to be launched in all markets that support it. On this note, the company will also bring its 5G-enabled smartphone to India next year.
Pan Forrest, vice-president of e-commerce at Nubia India, stated, "The first Nubia 5G phone will be Red Magic, to launch in China in 2020. It will also come to India at around the same time." Having focused on elements such as upgraded cooling process, 8K video recording and a 90Hz display panel with the Red Magic 3 smartphone that was launched in India yesterday, Nubia will seemingly focus on bringing the benefits of 5G with its next gaming device, expected next year.
Dheeraj Kukreja, marketing director of Nubia India, told News18, "In China, we are the first one when it comes to mobile hardware to enter the 5G era. It is the first 5G phone in China, and we are supporting three operators in the country. Now, (for India) it will depend on the Indian service providers and how soon can they launch it."
There has been a certain amount of cross-firing in terms of 5G network testing and rollout in India. Multiple reports have stated that deciding on the infrastructure vendor has been a bit of a debacle, owing to Huawei's recent surveillance-related problems. Furthermore, other reports have revealed a lack of allocated bandwidth for commercial viability of 5G networks, and even months ahead of the auction, operator lobbyist body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has stated that the Indian government is setting the base price of 5G spectrum too high, which may have a prohibitive effect upon the adaptation of the new technology in the country.
It remains to be seen how and when does 5G get introduced in India, even with all the issues. The nation's telecom authority will not want to be late adopters of the new technology, and will hope that the requisite framework is rolled out in time for OEMs to introduce their first 5G devices in the country by next year.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taylor Swift Flaunts Ring Worth USD 15,000 & Other Blingy Accessories in 'You Need to Calm Down'
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Pakistan Fans Trashing Their Own Team After India’s World Cup Victory is Pure Gold
- Bala Devi, 1 of 7 Manipuri Players on Boycott, Receives Call-up to Indian Women's Football Team Camp
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s