Nubia Z20 TENNA Listing Reveals Two OLED Displays, Snapdragon 855+ and More

Days ahead of its official unveiling on August 8 in China, specifications for the Nubia Z20 are out. As revealed in a TENNA listing, the upcoming Nubia Z20 is coming up with some exciting specifications to give users a smooth experience at an expected price of Rs 35,990. Nubia, a sub-brand of Chinese manufacturer ZTE, has also been making gaming smartphones under the Red Magic branding.

Having the model number Nubia NX627J, the new Z20 will be the successor for the Nubia Z18 smartphone, which was launched last year. As per the TENNA listing, Nubia Z20 will have two OLED displays. The front OLED display will be of 6.42-inch, along with full HD+ resolution support of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The aspect ratio of the front OLED display will be 19.5:9. Another OLED display is at the rear side of the phone, with a 5.1-inch screen size, supporting FHD+ resolution support of 1080 x 2340 pixels with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Talking about storage and processor, the new Nubia Z20 will be powered by an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.956GHz, suggesting that it may be equipped with Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone will be hitting the markets in three variants — 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

For photos and videos, the smartphone is packed with triple rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras, along with LED Flash support. The TENNA listing has also mentioned about a 16-megapixel front camera, however earlier reports suggested that the device would not have a front-facing camera.

Measuring 158.63 x 75.23 x 9.2mm and weighing 186 grams, the Nubia Z20 will run Android 9 Pie operating system. The battery capacity is listed as 3,900mAh battery, which supports fast charging and uses USB Type-C port. Moreover, the phone will be available in Red and Black colour variants.