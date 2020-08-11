Nvidia Announces GeForce Event For September 1, RTX 3000 Series Inbound

Nvidia today has confirmed a special GeForce event scheduled for September 1. This comes right at a time when we are seeing numerous rumours and leaks around the upcoming RTX 3000 series of consumer graphics cards. The announcement doesn’t give out a lot of info but founder and CEO Jensen Huang is going to address the keynote and ‘highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics.’

The company has also been teasing with #UltimateCountdown and the words ‘21 Days. 21 years.’ While the 21-days part could be the countdown to the upcoming announcement, the 21 years part is a throwback to the Nvidia GeForce 256 that launched back in 1999.

The upcoming announcement is likely going to be around the Ampere architecture based consumer graphics cards, and successor to the RTX 2000 series. Nvidia had announced Ampere with the A100 chipset designed for scientific computing, cloud graphics, and data analytics back in May.

The past few months have seen some legit leaks including renders of the upcoming founders edition of the RTX 3080. The renders suggested a new dual-fan layout but with a fan on the front and at the back with a large PCB and heatsink along with a shroud that wraps around the card.

We are expecting the RTX 3080 to be unveiled at the event while another rumour suggests that the lower-tiered RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 GPUs coming at a later stage, possibly in 2020 itself.