Nvidia Announces GeForce GTX 1660 Mid-Range Graphics For Desktops

Nvidia has announced yet another graphics card for the masses, and no, it is not under its new RTX series. The company announced the GTX 1660 which is a mid-ranged graphics processor sitting right below the recently launched GTX 1660 Ti. It is built on the same 6th generation Turing architecture as the GTX 1660 Ti and the more powerful RTX series. It is also the most affordable one sporting the architecture with prices starting at $219 which is about Rs 16,000.The company claims that the GTX 1660 offers performance improvement of 35 percent over the GTX 1060 3GB variant at 1080p resolution and 130 percent over the GTX 960. The GTX 1660 comes with 6GB GDDR5 memory, 1408 CUDA cores, 88 texture units, memory clock speeds of 8GHz and a memory bandwidth of 192GB/s instead of 288.1GB/s.The clock speeds, when compared to the GTX 1660 Ti are better, having a base speed of 1530MHz and a boost clock speed of 1785MHz. These are stock figures, however, so OEM cards will likely ship with higher numbers. As with the 1660 Ti, there will not be a Founders Edition card from NVIDIA. The card has a TDP of 120W and can be powered using a single 8-pin connector. All major OEMs, including Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit and Zotac are expected to launch their versions of the GTX 1660 starting today.The two GTX cards, seem like an attempt from Nvidia to satisfy consumers who have been complaining about rising prices of graphics processor. Last year the company launched the RTX series which are honestly not very affordable. Even with the new ray-tracing features, the pricing doesn’t seem justified as there are very limited games supporting the feature.