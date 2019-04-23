English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1650 Announced Alongside 80 Gaming Laptops
The GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 are based on Nvidia's 12th generation Turing architecture, and offer a significant rise in performance for budget gaming laptops.
Nvidia has officially launched the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 for gaming laptops, alongside the GTX 1650 for budget gaming desktops. The latest GPU from Nvidia is based on the 12th generation Turing architecture, and offers a reasonable performance bump over the previously available budget gaming chips. The latest processors are slated to bring general performance improvements, alongside providing better power efficiency.
Notable features in the latest list of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 16xx gaming processors include the Nvidia Max-Q design, which is aimed at offering laptop OEMs the ability to manufacture slim and light gaming laptops, while incorporating new generation gaming and processing chips. This will form a new lineup of gaming devices for OEMs, although slim and light laptops with serious gaming pedigree would certainly not come cheap.
Nvidia claims that the new 16xx GPUs offer four times the performance of a four-year-old GTX 960M, which is a GPU seen often in gaming laptops even today. The most affordable gaming laptop introduced with the new GTX 1650 inside is priced at $799, which should roughly translate to in-store price of Rs 60,000 in India, or lesser. The list of OEMs that have joined Nvidia's bandwagon with the new graphics chips includes all of the mainstream manufacturers, such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo and MSI.
While the laptop-specific prices should be revealed in days to come, Nvidia has also introduced the GTX 1650 desktop GPU for budget gaming PCs, with the graphics card also being marketed by most mainstream manufacturers, and being priced at Rs 12,999. The availability of the new graphics chips on laptops should also be announced soon, while the desktop GPU is available for purchase right now.
