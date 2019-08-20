Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

NVIDIA GeForce Now Game Streaming Service to Soon Hit Android Phones

According to reports, the GeForce Now streaming service will compulsorily require an external controller, and cannot be played via touch controls.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NVIDIA GeForce Now Game Streaming Service to Soon Hit Android Phones
According to reports, the GeForce Now streaming service will compulsorily require an external controller, and cannot be played via touch controls.
Loading...

After a successful launch of the GeForce Now public beta, Nvidia has now announced its plan to "soon extend" the streaming service to more screens, particularly smartphones running on Android — "including flagship devices from LG and Samsung". The streaming service will soon be available via Nvidia’s mobile app on Android, and will be first released in beta.

Reports mention that the GeForce Now streaming service will be made available to all Android users once the experience is further optimised through the beta programme. Even then, the service will run on a select range of compatible smartphones. According to Nvidia, the minimum specifications for running the service include a Bluetooth gamepad such as the Shield controller, Razer Raiju Mobile or the Steelseries Stratus Duo, to ensure an optimal gaming experience. Some games on the platform, according to reports, will not be playable on Android phones without a connected gamepad or controller.

A streaming service that connects to popular digital game stores, GeForce NOW allows gamers to bring their game libraries with them. Users will be able to stream games such as the upcoming Control, Fallout 76, Fortnite, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and World of Tanks. The Nvidia GeForce Now service supports over 500 games, with compatibility for thousands of others in the future. However, there will be no subscription-based game rental model, and users will have to own the games that they wish to play.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram