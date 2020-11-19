Nvidia GeForce Now Games Available on Apple iPhone and iPad via Safari, Fortnite Coming Soon

Nvidia's cloud-based game streaming service, GeForce Now is now available on iOS devices through the Safari web browser. Nvidia in a blog post said that the streaming service is currently available in beta version and over 5 million users can now use the service on Apple iPhone and iPad via Safari. The development also means that GeForce Now members with an Apple iPhone or iPad can play Fortnite on the device, which is currently unavailable on Apple App Store. The GeForce Now by Nvidia is yet to officially launch in India, though users can access the service via a VPN.

Speaking more about Fortnite, Nvidia says that it is working with Epic to bring a "touch-friendly" version of the title on the Apple iPhone and iPad through Safari browser. "We're looking forward to delivering a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce Now, members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon," the post added. To recall, Apple had removed Fortnite from the app store back in August after its developer Epic, was found violating its App Store payment policies. Meanwhile, the streaming service also includes titles like the newly launched Assassin's Creed Valhalla along with Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and more.

The GeForce Now platform has over 750 PC games, and the company claims that it is adding new titles each week. "Coming soon, GeForce Now will connect with GOG, giving members access to even more games in their library. The first GOG games that we anticipate supporting are CD PROJEKT RED's Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," Nvidia announced.

The company in the blog further stated its plan to expand GeForce Now service to other countries like South Korea and Saudi Arabia, though there's no mentioning of India. Nvidia says that it also plans to expand support for its desktop Chrome-based version of GeForce Now, which currently only works on Chromebooks, to more platforms including Android, Linux, and Apple Mac starting in the first quarter of next year.