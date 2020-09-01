Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Gaming GPUs Are Finally Here

Nvidia finally raised the curtains from its brand new Ampere-based gaming GPU lineup. The new RTX 30 series comes as a successor to the RTX 20 and as predicted, the company has announced three variants- the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070. As seen in various leaks and rumours, the new GPUs come with brand new design and a new push-pull fan configuration. The new GPU lineup is also claimed to offer twice the performance compared to the previous generation at the same time being 1.9-times more power-efficient.

The RTX 3090 matches up to the TITAN RTX making it the most powerful consumer-grade gaming GPU from the company. It comes with a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design that includes a silencer making it 10-times quieter than the TITAN RTX and said to be 30 degrees celsius cooler. It is a massive GPU, hence Nvidia is calling it BFGPU or Big Ferocious GPU. It comes with 24GB of GDDR6X memory and is 50 percent faster than the TITAN RTX. Basically you can game at 8K resolution at 60fps. The Founders Edition version of the RTX 3090 is going to cost Rs 1,52,000.

Following that, is the RTX 3080 that offers twice the performance compared to the RTX 2080 and comes with 10GB of GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps. The GPU is claimed to deliver stable performance for gaming at 4K resolution at 60fps. This one comes with a price tag of Rs 71,000. Sitting at the bottom is the RTX 3070 which is claimed to be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti and on average 60 percent faster than the RTX 2070. It features 8GB of GDDR6 memory and is said to be suitable for gaming at 4K and 1440p resolutions. The RTX 3070 is priced at Rs 51,000. There have been rumours around the RTX 3060 as well, but it seems that Nvidia might announce this one at a later stage, probably by the end of this year.

As mentioned these new GPUs make use of the new GDDR6X memory, as well as the new 8N Nvidia custom process from Samsung, which is basically the 8nm architecture. You also get up to 30 Shader-TFLOPS, 58-TFLOPS second-gen Ray-Tracing cores, and 238 TFLOPS third-gen Tensor cores. Nvidia is also adding RTX IO that will enable users to make use of the GPU to load and decompress game assets from your hard drive directly thereby improving frame rates and enabling near-instantaneous game loading.

The new RTX 30 series brings several world firsts, including a new thermal solution called ‘Dual-Axial, Flow-Through’ that is said to deliver two times more cooling performance in a unibody design. The new GPUs also come with a stronger mechanical structure including a new low-profile leaf spring along with a new 12-pin power connector. Older 8-pin connectors will be supported as well thanks to the included adapter. There is also support for HDMI 2.1 which means increased bandwidth and the ability to connect a single cable connection to 8K HDR TVs. These are also the first GPUs to bring support for AV1 codec that will allow users to watch up to 8K HDR video using as much as 50 percent less bandwidth.

On a side note, Nvidia also announced that Fortnite and the newly announced Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will support RTX or Ray Tracing.