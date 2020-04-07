TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nvidia is Bringing Supercomputers and AI to Fight Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image for Representation

Image for Representation

Nvidia will also apply its AI to help the consortium’s scientific teams ingest and process more data, faster to deliver better insights in less time.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Share this:

A taskforce of Nvidia computer scientists has reportedly joined the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium, a collective of industry, academia and federal agencies accelerating methods to detect, contain and treat the coronavirus pandemic, using the world’s most powerful HPC resources.

Nvidia asserted that its taskforce joining the fight has expertise across a range of domains including AI, supercomputing, drug discovery, molecular dynamics, genomics, medical imaging, and data analytics. The leading GPU maker also said that it will apply its AI to help the consortium’s scientific teams ingest and process more data faster to deliver better insights in less time. The group is being led by Ian Buck, the vice president, and general manager of Nvidia’s Accelerated Computing unit.

Buck said the COVID-19 Consortium is the Apollo Program of our time. “Not a race to the moon, this is a race for humanity. The rocket ships are GPU supercomputers, and their fuel is scientific knowledge. Nvidia is going to help by making these rockets travel as fast as they can."

“Achieving progress will ultimately require combining three essential ingredients – domain scientists, computer scientists and high-performance computers. We’re honoured to play a role in this effort.” NVIDIA will also support researchers by providing access to 30 supercomputers with over 400 petaflops of computing performance.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    988,180

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,349,877

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    286,877

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,820

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres