Nvidia is Bringing Supercomputers and AI to Fight Against the Coronavirus Pandemic

A taskforce of Nvidia computer scientists has reportedly joined the COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium, a collective of industry, academia and federal agencies accelerating methods to detect, contain and treat the coronavirus pandemic, using the world’s most powerful HPC resources.

Nvidia asserted that its taskforce joining the fight has expertise across a range of domains including AI, supercomputing, drug discovery, molecular dynamics, genomics, medical imaging, and data analytics. The leading GPU maker also said that it will apply its AI to help the consortium’s scientific teams ingest and process more data faster to deliver better insights in less time. The group is being led by Ian Buck, the vice president, and general manager of Nvidia’s Accelerated Computing unit.

Buck said the COVID-19 Consortium is the Apollo Program of our time. “Not a race to the moon, this is a race for humanity. The rocket ships are GPU supercomputers, and their fuel is scientific knowledge. Nvidia is going to help by making these rockets travel as fast as they can."

“Achieving progress will ultimately require combining three essential ingredients – domain scientists, computer scientists and high-performance computers. We’re honoured to play a role in this effort.” NVIDIA will also support researchers by providing access to 30 supercomputers with over 400 petaflops of computing performance.

