Nvidia Launches GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Ray Tracing and DLSS, Priced at Rs 35,900 in India

American gaming equipment maker Nvidia has announced its new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics processor as part of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 series. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is faster than its predecessor the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU and is based on the new Ampere architecture. Nvidia has announced only one GPU in the lineup but a non-Ti model, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 can be expected to arrive sometime in the future. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti comes with features like ray tracing and AI-powered Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS).

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is priced at Rs 35,900 in India for the Founders Edition card. It will be available in the country starting December 2, along with board partner cards from Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Innovision 3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, and Zotac. Nvidia says that it will also be available to purchase via all major online and offline retailers. The company is also offering a one-year Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service subscription with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in select countries as well.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is targeted towards 1080p and 1440p resolution gaming. It comes with 38 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) and 4,864 CUDA cores. The GPU also has a memory clock of 7,000MHz. The boost clock for the Founders Edition Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card is 1,665MHz and Nvidia has equipped the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM with a 256-bit memory interface. The graphics card comes with Nvidia's DLSS technology, which is powered by dedicated Tensor Cored found on Nvidia GTX GPUs. It also comes with Nvidia's Reflex technology that reduces system latency. There are other GeForce Experience features including recording and streaming gameplay, taking screenshots, and optimising games.