Nvidia, NetApp Introduce New AI-based Architecture
"The combination of Nvidia 'DGX' and NetApp all-flash arrays meets the infrastructure challenges of today's AI deployments."
NVidia logo. (Image: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo)
Data storage and management company NetApp on Thursday introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) architecture that is powered by US-based chip designer Nvidia's solutions. The NetApp "ONTAP AI" proven architecture, powered by NVIDIA DGX supercomputers and NetApp "AFF A800" cloud-connected all-flash storage will scale the data pipeline across edge, core and Cloud for deep learning deployments and help customers achieve real business impact with AI, the company said in a statement.
"NetApp's Cloud-connected data solutions and new proven architecture with NVIDIA 'DGX' create a single data environment for AI. This gives customers the control, access, and performance," said Octavian Tanase, Senior Vice President, ONTAP, NetApp.
Several organisations are adopting new AI platforms, tools and practices but most don't have enough control over their distributed data stores.
By leveraging the "NetApp Data Fabric", "ONTAP AI" removes performance bottlenecks and enables secure, non-disruptive access to data from multiple sources and data formats.
"The combination of Nvidia 'DGX' and NetApp all-flash arrays meets the infrastructure challenges of today's AI deployments," said Jim McHugh, Vice President and General Manager of Deep Learning Systems at Nvidia.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Friday 27 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
