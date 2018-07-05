English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nvidia Partners With CSIR to Set-up AI Innovation Centre in Delhi
The CEERI-Nvidia Centre of Excellence (CNCoE) will be powered by a five-petaflop AI supercomputer, India's first industrial AI supercomputer, at CEERI's New Delhi campus, Nvidia said in a statement.
NVidia logo. (Image: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo)
The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has joined hands with US-based chip-designer Nvidia Corp to set up a Centre of Excellence here to offer the industry a complete design and implementation environment for the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications. The CSIR-Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI) in Pilani, Rajasthan, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect. The CEERI-Nvidia Centre of Excellence (CNCoE) will be powered by a five-petaflop AI supercomputer, India's first industrial AI supercomputer, at CEERI's New Delhi campus, Nvidia said in a statement.
Also read: Netflix Looks to Bollywood For Growth in India
"This CNCoE is significant because it brings together Nvidia's cutting-edge AI platform with vast industrial scientific research expertise and capability from CSIR-CEERI," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia South Asia.
"This combination will enable researchers and industry across the country to advance their AI systems development," Dhupar said.
The centre will house a high-throughput artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure that can be leveraged by CSIR laboratories, in collaboration with public and private organisations and industries across the country, to conduct research and development.
"This centre will provide a unique platform for developing AI systems to solve some of the critical problems in healthcare, natural resource management, food production, security and transportation by exploiting multi-dimensional knowledge base available with CSIR and other research organisations in the country," said Santanu Chaudhury, Director, CSIR-CEERI.
"The industry can use this facility to develop AI-based products supporting the Make in India initiative of the government, This CNCoE has the potential to usher in a culture of AI-based innovations in a variety of application domains," Chaudhury added. CSIR has 4,000-plus active scientists spread over 38 national laboratories covering a wide spectrum of specialisations in science and technology.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
Also read: Netflix Looks to Bollywood For Growth in India
"This CNCoE is significant because it brings together Nvidia's cutting-edge AI platform with vast industrial scientific research expertise and capability from CSIR-CEERI," said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Nvidia South Asia.
"This combination will enable researchers and industry across the country to advance their AI systems development," Dhupar said.
The centre will house a high-throughput artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure that can be leveraged by CSIR laboratories, in collaboration with public and private organisations and industries across the country, to conduct research and development.
"This centre will provide a unique platform for developing AI systems to solve some of the critical problems in healthcare, natural resource management, food production, security and transportation by exploiting multi-dimensional knowledge base available with CSIR and other research organisations in the country," said Santanu Chaudhury, Director, CSIR-CEERI.
"The industry can use this facility to develop AI-based products supporting the Make in India initiative of the government, This CNCoE has the potential to usher in a culture of AI-based innovations in a variety of application domains," Chaudhury added. CSIR has 4,000-plus active scientists spread over 38 national laboratories covering a wide spectrum of specialisations in science and technology.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 43 | FIFA VAR Explained, Tata Tiago LT and More
Also Watch
-
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Brings 'GigaTV' 4K Set-Top Box With Voice Control And 600+ TV Channels
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Has Jio Grown in One Year?
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?