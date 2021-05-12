Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs for Laptops Can Bring Better Graphics, Frame Rates to Mid-Rangers

The Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs are now available in laptops, and major gaming laptop variants featuring the latest generation graphics chips from Nvidia will be launched around the world, soon. The new GPU variants to feature in upcoming gaming laptops will include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 3050 Ti, 3060, 3070 and 3080, and Nvidia promises performance benchmarks such as full HD gaming at consistent, 60fps frame rates – even for new generation AAA titles such as Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

At the heart of the new Nvidia RTX 30 series GPU offering, which will likely launch in gaming laptops powered by Intel 11th gen Core H series CPUs also launched earlier today, is the company’s new Ampere core architecture. The new generation RTX 30 series GPUs feature dedicated Ray Tracing and Tensor cores for the first time in laptops, which bring better shader and lighting performance to mobile gaming platforms for the first time. The big benefit of the Tensor cores are manifold, including AI tasks and the signature Nvidia Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology.

DLSS will be at the heart of what the new generation gaming laptops can achieve, and games that support the technology will be able to use Nvidia’s AI technology thanks to the dedicated Tensor cores, to offer better graphics on new generation gaming laptops. What’s particularly promising here is that even the entry level options, the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti are promising DLSS benefits as well as performance stability to offer consistent 1080p gaming at 60fps. This can have a significant impact on mid-range gaming laptops in particular, which would offer the new generation graphics chips from Nvidia.

Among other benefits, Nvidia has also made specific mentions to professional gamers in the esports space, as well as content creators. For esports, Nvidia underlines a Reflex Low Latency mode as part of the RTX 30 series feature set, which will seemingly ensure sub-25ms display latencies and push frame rates to over 144fps, which should help in professional gaming and tournaments where split-second response times can make all the difference.

For creators, Nvidia has stated that the RTX 30 series GPUs will feature in Studio series laptops from OEMs. The latter is said to offer 75 percent lesser video encoding times for up to 8K workflows, which should have a proportionate impact on other resource heavy content creation tools as well – such as multi-layer Photoshop rendering, CAD design renders and more.

Laptops featuring the Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs will also likely come with Intel’s newly announced 11th gen Core H series CPUs, which were announced last night. Product announcements from OEMs are expected in the coming weeks, which is also when sales are slated to begin.

