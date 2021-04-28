Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti With 12GB Memory, Anti-Mining Tech Could Launch on May 18: Report

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti has been long rumoured, and now it apparently has a launch date, too. According to a report on the matter by Chinese tech publication IT Home, the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will be finally launched on May 18, and sales of the new GPU is said to go live on May 26. The report further claims that in terms of specifications, the RTX 3080 Ti will seemingly bring much lesser graphics memory – only 12GB of GDDRX vRAM, than the previously rumoured 12GB. The information comes as an increasing slew of leaks, tips and appearances continue to surface about the new graphics card, suggesting that its official launch cannot be too far away.

The RTX 3080 Ti, once launched, will become the sixth member of the RTX 30 series that presently includes the flagship 3090, the premium 3080, a sub-premium RTX 3070, and the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti in base offerings at the moment. There have been rumblings on either end, including exhaustive reports about an RTX 3050 doing the rounds as an ideal card for entry-level ray tracing gaming PC builds. For the latter, speculative reports have claimed an unveiling date of some time in June this year, before which the premium 3080 Ti will apparently be launched.

The new GPU, based on Nvidia’s second generation RTX architecture, Ampere, will sit right beneath the flagship RTX 3090 in the lineup. As a result, it will be very interesting to see how Nvidia manages to keep both the cards relevant while offering pricing and performance differences. According to tipped specifications, the RTX 3080 Ti will come with 12GB GDDR6X memory, a 384-bit memory bus, and 10,240 CUDA cores. In comparison, the RTX 3090 offers the same 384-bit memory bus, but 24GB GDDR6X memory and 10,496 CUDA cores.

Launch pricing pegged the RTX 3080 and 3090 at Rs 71,000 and Rs 1,52,000 in India respectively, which were subsequently dropped to Rs 62,000 and Rs 1,33,500 – still pretty tall by any means. The RTX 3080 Ti would therefore attempt to bridge this gap in Nvidia’s GPU offerings, and this time, the company is said to have come up with a better limiter that protects against crypto miners lapping up all stocks. This, though, remains to be tested in the real world, and with its launch date pegged at a not so distant future, more details should come our way soon.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here