Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080 Announced: 2X Performance, DLSS 3 And Everything That's New

The GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, led by the new performance champion, the RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 and 24GB GDDR6X memory, have finally been unveiled by Nvidia. The technology giant also unveiled the RTX 4080, which comes with either 16GB or 12GB of GDDR6X memory. When compared to the RTX 3090 Ti that has DLSS 2, the RTX 4090 with DLSS 3 is up to 4X faster.

RTX 4090 Is Up To 2X Faster Than RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia claims that the new performance champ is up to 2X powerful compared to the older flagship GPU, the RTX 3090 Ti. We at News18 had earlier reported that the new Ada Lovelace GPUs could have a TDP of as high as 450W and it is now confirmed by Nvidia.

During the event, Nvidia paid immense emphasis to games including Microsoft Flight Simulator and the RTX avatar of Portal, and now, thanks to 16,384 CUDA cores and ultra-fast 24GB GDDR6X memory, gamers can now expect upwards of 100 fps at native 4K.

RTX 4080 Beats The RTX 3090 Ti And Offers 2X Performance Of RTX 3080 Ti

Despite a lower TDP, the RTX 4080 beats the current RTX 3090 Ti and 3080 Ti by a long shot thanks to DLSS 3 support. The RTX 4080 will come in two memory configurations – A 12GB GDDR6X variant featuring 7,680 CUDA cores and a 16GB variant with 9,728 CUDA cores.

Retail Price, Availability And Will You Be Able To Get The GPUs at MRP?

In India, the new RTX 4090 graphics card will retail for a premium price of Rs 1,77,000 and it will be available from October 12, 2022, while the cheaper yet competent RTX 4080 cards will be available in November, starting at Rs 99,500 and Rs 1,33,000 for the 12GB and 16GB variants respectively.

Only the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 (16GB)Cards will be available as Nvidia’s own Founder Editions with PNY, GIGABYTE, MSI, Zotac, ASUS, Colorful, Galaxy, Palit and Inno 3D providing add-in cards.

Now, it will be interesting to see if consumers can easily get stocks at MSRP, with “premium” scalper prices still a thing. Compared to India, the west seems to have more or less resolved the issue with recurring sales on current 30 Series cards, ergo, if we can get new 40 Series cards at launch on MSRP, it will be a positive sign for the industry moving forward.

