Nvidia RTX Super GPU Range Make Their Way to Gaming Notebooks

Intel just announced its new range of high-performance 10th-gen H-Series processors offering up to 5.3GHz of clock speeds. Naturally, you need a powerful GPU to complement the massive amount of power. So, Nvidia has announced its new RTX Super GPUs for notebooks. The range currently includes the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2070 Super mobile GPUs which will also be offered in Max-Q variants for slimmer notebooks.

The new mobile GPUs are based on Nvidia’s Turing architecture and include dedicated ray tracing Core hardware. Of course, these are the company's most powerful and the most expensive RTX cards for laptops. They should offer a decent performance bump over the standard RTX 2070 and 2080. The Max-Q configurations are said to offer double the power efficiency by making use of a feature called Dynamic Boost. It can automatically distribute power between their GPU and CPU and it includes new low-voltage GDDR6 memory, upgraded voltage regulators, and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 2.0), which makes use of artificial intelligence to render pixels.

The RTX 2080 Super comes with 3,072 CUDA cores compared to 2,944 from the previous version, with power ranging between 80 to 150+ watts. The boost clock, memory and bandwidth remain pretty much the same. The RTX 2070 Super gets 2,560 CUDA cores compared to 2,304 on the RTX 2070 Max-Q with the base boost clock going up from 1,155 to 1,380 MHz, compared to 1,125 to 1,455 MHz on the non-Super model. Rest of the specifications remain the same.

Expect the new chips to arrive on new notebooks in April with Asus, Razer, MSI, Acer, and Lenovo confirming that new products are on their way. Nvidia also confirmed that the RTX 2060 will be more affordable hence will be available to a wider range of notebooks starting at $999 (Rs 76,000 approx). There is also news that the new RTX 3000 series for desktops will be announced in August.



