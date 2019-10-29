Nvidia Shield TV, Shield TV Pro Bring AI-Based 4K Upscaling and Improved Hardware

Even after two years of existence, the Nvidia Shield TV is regarded as one of the best Android TV boxes on the market. The past few months saw some rumours and speculations suggesting that we might see an update, and they were quite right. Meet the new Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. Both the new Android TV devices come with some fine upgrades, including support for Dolby Vision HDR content as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound. There is also the new Tegra X1+ processor which is said to offer 25 percent better performance over its predecessor. Both models also come with an advanced AI-powered 4K video upscaling feature, which is claimed to be really impressive.

The major difference between the two is that the Shield TV makes use of cylindrical design, while the Shield TV Pro looks similar to the predecessor. Also, the Shield TV Pro gets 3GB RAM and 16GB of storage while the Shield TV gets 2GB RAM with 8GB storage. Other common features include two USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet and HDMI port, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. There’s also support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The new Shield TV can also be used as a Plex media server as well as brings support for Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, local streaming and native games. There's also a new remote control which doesn't look very Nvidia-like and even features a dedicated Netflix button. Both are running on Android TV 9.0 Pie and are priced at $150 (Rs 10,500 approx) and $200 (Rs 14,200 approx). Sadly the new Shield TV will no longer come with a game controller. Also, since the first-gen Shield TV never officially launched in India, there is a high possibility that we might not see the new duo launch in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.