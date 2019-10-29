Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Nvidia Shield TV, Shield TV Pro Bring AI-Based 4K Upscaling and Improved Hardware

The new Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro feature the new Tegra X1+ processor, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 4K upscaling capabilities.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nvidia Shield TV, Shield TV Pro Bring AI-Based 4K Upscaling and Improved Hardware
The new Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro feature the new Tegra X1+ processor, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 4K upscaling capabilities.

Even after two years of existence, the Nvidia Shield TV is regarded as one of the best Android TV boxes on the market. The past few months saw some rumours and speculations suggesting that we might see an update, and they were quite right. Meet the new Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro. Both the new Android TV devices come with some fine upgrades, including support for Dolby Vision HDR content as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound. There is also the new Tegra X1+ processor which is said to offer 25 percent better performance over its predecessor. Both models also come with an advanced AI-powered 4K video upscaling feature, which is claimed to be really impressive.

The major difference between the two is that the Shield TV makes use of cylindrical design, while the Shield TV Pro looks similar to the predecessor. Also, the Shield TV Pro gets 3GB RAM and 16GB of storage while the Shield TV gets 2GB RAM with 8GB storage. Other common features include two USB 3.0 ports, an Ethernet and HDMI port, and a microSD card slot for storage expansion. There’s also support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The new Shield TV can also be used as a Plex media server as well as brings support for Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service, local streaming and native games. There's also a new remote control which doesn't look very Nvidia-like and even features a dedicated Netflix button. Both are running on Android TV 9.0 Pie and are priced at $150 (Rs 10,500 approx) and $200 (Rs 14,200 approx). Sadly the new Shield TV will no longer come with a game controller. Also, since the first-gen Shield TV never officially launched in India, there is a high possibility that we might not see the new duo launch in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram