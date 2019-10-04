Nvidia Shield TV Update Brings Fix For 4K Streaming, UI Update, Bug Fixes and More

Nvidia is gearing up for the launch of a brand new Shield TV box. Ahead of the launch, the company came up with software updates for its existing models. A few weeks ago, the current Nvidia Shield TV picked up Android Pie, but the update caused some issues with 4K streaming. Now, Nvidia has released a fix for those issues with Shield Experience 8.0.1. The update addresses a number of issues that Shield TV owners probably complained about. Along with the 4K streaming fix, NVIDIA's latest update also addresses other issues with the NVIDIA Shield, like redesigning the volume slider from Android Pie’s side-mounted option. It also mentions controller, remote, and app control fixes as well as fixing a Google Play Store crashing issue. They’ve also restored the option to set a default launcher. The full changelog from NVIDIA on Shield Experience 8.0.1 are mentioned below:

System

- Redesigns Volume UI for Android P

- Resolves occasional video playback issues

- Fixes bug incorrect volume control when accessibility feature enabled

- Resolves system navigation sound lower than Android O

- Resolves “Drive address format is not valid” message seen when connecting to NAS

- Resolves USB DAC issue where audio volume would be set low after reboot/DAC hotplug

- Resolves issue where sideloaded apps appear as system apps

Display

- “Match content colour space” feature now displays correct format

- Fixes bug where “Match content colour space” would not work when display set to Rec709 by default

- Resolves issue playing VC1 content

Storage

- Resolves Sdcard/InternalStorage accessibility issue when adopting storage

- Resolves issue where storage is reported as full after adopting storage

Network

- Improves 4K streaming issues when network connected over Wi-Fi

- Resolves rare Wi-Fi disconnect issue

- Fixes bug where manual DNS entries would not be saved

Accessories

- Improves IR control reliability on some Denon and Sony receivers

- Improves SHIELD Remote App connection and control issues

- Resolves SHIELD Controller 2017 OTA stability issues

- Fixes issue where forgotten SHIELD accessories still appear in SHIELD

- Resolves automatic centering issues on some controllers

- Adds support for STRQUA G20 keymapping

- Resolves mouse issues in PUBG Mobile on SHIELD

Misc

- Fixes Google Play Store crashes issue

- Restores option to set the default launcher

Some of the issues that remain to be addressed in future updates are YouTube 5.1 PCM audio not yet supported, a rare Netflix stutter issue, and failure during the 2015 Controller firmware update, issue with launcher app Icons which appear zoomed (cropped) or TV loses sync HDMI sync to SHIELD during mode sets.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.